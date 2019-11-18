Lions in talks with former Bok prop Jannie du Plessis
Du Plessis, who won the 2007 Rugby World Cup, also played 119 Super Rugby games for the Sharks between 2008 and 2015, having started his career at the Cheetahs in 2003.
JOHANNESBURG - Lions rugby have confirmed that they are in negotiations to bring former Springbok Jannie du Plessis to the Johannesburg-based franchise.
Du Plessis has been on the books at French side Montpellier since 2015.
The former Bok prop played 70 test matches for the national side between 2007 and 2015.
Du Plessis, who won the 2007 Rugby World Cup, also played 119 Super Rugby games for the Sharks between 2008 and 2015, having started his career at the Cheetahs in 2003.
The Lions start their 2020 Super Rugby campaign against the Jaguares on 1 February.
Popular in Sport
-
Pritzen, Oberholzer win the 2019 Discovery 947 Ride Joburg
-
Bafana Bafana beats Sudan in Afcon qualifiers
-
Joseph to take Japan to next Rugby World Cup, ruling out All Blacks role
-
Sainz claims McLaren's first podium since 2014 after 'unbelievable' race
-
Tsitsipas beats Thiem to win ATP Finals title
-
Fleetwood comes from behind to win Nedbank Challenge in play-off
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.