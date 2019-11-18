View all in Latest
Lions in talks with former Bok prop Jannie du Plessis

Du Plessis, who won the 2007 Rugby World Cup, also played 119 Super Rugby games for the Sharks between 2008 and 2015, having started his career at the Cheetahs in 2003.

FILE: Montpellier's South African prop Jannie Du Plessis looks on during the French Top 14 match between Castres and Montpellier, at the Pierre Antoine stadium in Castres southern France, on 28 January 2017. Picture: AFP
FILE: Montpellier's South African prop Jannie Du Plessis looks on during the French Top 14 match between Castres and Montpellier, at the Pierre Antoine stadium in Castres southern France, on 28 January 2017. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Lions rugby have confirmed that they are in negotiations to bring former Springbok Jannie du Plessis to the Johannesburg-based franchise.

Du Plessis has been on the books at French side Montpellier since 2015.

The former Bok prop played 70 test matches for the national side between 2007 and 2015.

Du Plessis, who won the 2007 Rugby World Cup, also played 119 Super Rugby games for the Sharks between 2008 and 2015, having started his career at the Cheetahs in 2003.

The Lions start their 2020 Super Rugby campaign against the Jaguares on 1 February.

