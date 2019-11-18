Lions in talks with former Bok prop Jannie du Plessis

Du Plessis, who won the 2007 Rugby World Cup, also played 119 Super Rugby games for the Sharks between 2008 and 2015, having started his career at the Cheetahs in 2003.

JOHANNESBURG - Lions rugby have confirmed that they are in negotiations to bring former Springbok Jannie du Plessis to the Johannesburg-based franchise.

Du Plessis has been on the books at French side Montpellier since 2015.

The former Bok prop played 70 test matches for the national side between 2007 and 2015.

The Lions start their 2020 Super Rugby campaign against the Jaguares on 1 February.