Kanye West says prison reform is his next calling

The 42-year-old rapper looks set to follow in wife Kim Kardashian West's footsteps by doing what he can to tackle some immediate issues with the justice system in the US.

LONDON - Jesus is King hitmaker Kanye West wants to tackle prison reform as he explained his path is dictated by what God wants.

Speaking to TMZ, he said: "It's all what God wants. World peace, how about it? One in three African Americans are in prison. Figuring out ways to free people, free the minorities, free the people with mental health, to go and open up and have conversations... Some people are locked up for a year, sometimes five years, because they can't afford a thousand dollars bail. These are some immediate things that are on our mind today."

The rapper - who has been open about his faith and bringing his Sunday Service to followers in the US - explained how he tries to listen to God, and he's willing to embrace whatever direction he's moved in.

He added: "Well, man makes plans and God laughs - it's all up to him. I really empty my mind, feel my spirit and leave room for God to guide me. So, I can't tell you what the plans are.

"I do see visions of expanding and changing the shape, like I've been changing the shape of choir set up with Sunday service. I like that, my architecture and my art background are changing just the shape of the course that we use... What we're applying with this music that we're doing on our album with the Sunday Service. I'm just here today in service to God, and whatever He has planned for me is what I'm ready to follow and be radically obedient to."

His wife - who has four children with her spouse - has been working with a number of prisoners recently, including successfully petitioning US President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of non-violent drug offender Alice Marie Johnson.

And her work on prison reform even earned her the Women Leadership in Law Award along with her lawyer Shawn Holley, after they both worked on Johnson's case, which led to the First Step Act being passed.