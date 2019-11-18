John Dobson: Super Rugby preparations challenging but going well

Stormers are preparing for the new season under the new coaching technical staff that will be revealed later this month - early December.

CAPE TOWN - New Stormers coach John Dobson said preparations were going well ahead of the new Super Rugby season next year.

Stormers are preparing for the new season under the new coaching technical staff that will be revealed in the next few weeks.

Dobson, who takes over from Robbie Fleck next season, said the looking into having a different but stronger Stormers next year.

He believes the Cape-based side have to set the ball rolling early in the campaign, keeping the momentum up and running.

"It's bizarre because we started our pre-season in early October, which is unusual. It was an early start, Super Rugby preparations normally start mid-November," said Dobson.

"So its a challenge from a timing point of view - its a helluva challenge around the break because you've got to give the guys time off over Christmas. The overview in our case is that you've got all your players in by that time; seven or eight players in the World Cup squad and others out on loan. So its been challenging because you work with a lot of juniors."

Dobson confirmed that Eben Etzebeth and Damian de Allende won't be available for the Super Rugby campaign as they'll be moving overseas to new clubs.

He said Siya Kolisi will again lead the side for the new season.

"Siya will be the captain - we gonna have to manage him, we have to get momentum early in this competition so when we going on tour, there's less pressure on us. Maybe that's the window where some of these guys - if things go well - can get a bit of a break."