Probe under way into electrocution of 2 rhinos in Pretoria nature reserve
The City of Tshwane's Environmental Affairs Department said that nature conservation officials discovered the carcases, along with those of two electrocuted zebras, on Saturday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - An investigation is now under way into why overhead Eskom power lines collapsed and electrocuted a rhino and her calf at the Rietvlei Nature Reserve in Pretoria.
It is believed that a pylon fell over as a result of strong wind.
It is believed that a pylon fell over as a result of strong wind.
MMC for Environmental Affairs Dana Wannenburg said that the rhino and her calf were found next to each other.
"Normally the female is always pushing the calf in front to protect them but and I think that's why they were so close to each other and the bodies touched and that's why maybe they were both electrocuted at the same time when they were touching the wire, especially the mother as she was on the level of the wire."
