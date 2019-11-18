Garden of Lights organiser responds to backlash over 'disaster event'
David Huni, the organiser behind the Christmas Brilliance Garden of Lights event in Stellenbosch, was asked to explain himself.
Dozens of Cape Town residents have been left with a bitter taste in their mouths after attending the Christmas Brilliance Garden of Lights event in Stellenbosch over the weekend.
The Christmas lights and market event was advertised as an outdoor interactive lighting experience but didn't live up to the hype.
Capetonians complained on social media and called CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies to share their experiences on Monday.
Complaints
Festival-goers have reported waiting in four-hour-long queues because the event was oversold.
There were apparently not enough toilets or food stalls or vendors at the market.
Some claim that the event was also not wheel-chair friendly and many of the marketed attractions were not available.
An attendee has told CapeTalk that the event page has deleted posts and removed the comments from Facebook after people shared their negative feedback.
Organiser responds
Event organiser David Huni says problems with queueing are common for events of this nature.
Huni says he had no control over what the vendors sold at stalls at the market.
Safety called into question
Event services consultant Annemarie StormBuys says she was initially appointed by Huni as the event's safety organiser but withdrew prior to the event after discovering many red flags.
She says the original event application was planned for 300 people per day but was later changed to 1,900 per day.
I handled the application on his behalf with the Stellenbosch municipality... I could not do the presentation on his behalf because I did not have a site layout plan and there was no electrician appointed.Annemarie StormBuys
What went wrong?
Cape Town resident Jacko says the event was an absolute disappointment and Durbanville local Tanya said the light show was appalling.
Below are some calls and social media complaints.
It was just really badly organised.Jacko, Cape Town resident
The safety for the people at the event was hugely comprised because the organisers did not have any foresight.Jacko, Cape Town resident
The abysmal queues were the least of it. The actual light show itself was absolutely appalling.Tanya, Durbanville resident
**Listen to a string of complaints and the organiser's response on Today with Kieno Kammies: **
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Garden of Lights organiser responds to backlash over 'disaster event'
Popular in Local
-
Peter Hain: Banks, other foreign govts complicit in state capture
-
SAA threatens legal action as strike continues
-
NPA goes after Malema’s associates in multimillion rand fraud probe
-
Pandor: Zimbabwe's problems will be resolved primarily by Zimbabweans
-
Firefighters battle Mahikeng CBD store blaze, police hold off looters
-
WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry resumes with testimony from Peter Hain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.