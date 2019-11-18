Firefighters battle Mahikeng CBD store blaze, police hold off looters

The fire started around 6am on Monday morning but the cause of it is not yet known.

JOHANNESBURG - North West firefighters are trying to extinguish a blaze in the Mahikeng CBD where a fire broke out in a shop.

It has since spread to nearby stores.

Police are also on the scene where bystanders have tried to loot the stock from some of the affected stores.

The police's Sabata Mokgwabone: "We also don't know the extent of the damages. We are there at the moment... obviously, there's no way we could allow people into the area because the fire started early in the morning before people could go to the shops."