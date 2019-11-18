Firefighters battle Mahikeng CBD store blaze, police hold off looters
The fire started around 6am on Monday morning but the cause of it is not yet known.
JOHANNESBURG - North West firefighters are trying to extinguish a blaze in the Mahikeng CBD where a fire broke out in a shop.
It has since spread to nearby stores.
The fire started around 6am on Monday morning but the cause of it is not yet known.
Police are also on the scene where bystanders have tried to loot the stock from some of the affected stores.
The police's Sabata Mokgwabone: "We also don't know the extent of the damages. We are there at the moment... obviously, there's no way we could allow people into the area because the fire started early in the morning before people could go to the shops."
Popular in Local
-
SAA threatens legal action as strike continues
-
NPA goes after Malema’s associates in multimillion rand fraud probe
-
SAA denies 'malicious' union claims that its flights unsafe
-
UK's Peter Hain to cast blame on global banks in Zuma corruption
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 16 November 2019
-
WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry resumes with testimony from Peter Hain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.