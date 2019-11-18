View all in Latest
CT's 'La Colombe' crowned SA's best restaurant

Four of the top five eating spots are in Cape Town.

La Colombe restaurant in Constantia, Cape Town. Picture: @LaColombeCT/Twitter
La Colombe restaurant in Constantia, Cape Town. Picture: @LaColombeCT/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's La Colombe has been named South Africa's top restaurant for 2019.

Thirty restaurants cooked themselves into the running for the Eat Out Mercedes-Benz restaurant awards.

La Colombe scooped the top prize followed by the Test Kitchen and The Restaurant at Waterkloof.

Paternoster's Wolfgat came in at number four and with the FYN Restaurant clinching the fifth spot.

Four of the top five eating spots are in Cape Town.

SA's top 10 restaurants:

  1. La Colombe (Constantia, Cape Town)

  2. The Test Kitchen (Woodstock, Cape Town)

  3. The Restaurant at Waterkloof (Somerset West)

  4. Wolfgat (Paternoster)

  5. FYN Restaurant (City Bowl, Cape Town)

  6. La Petite Colombe (Franschhoek)

  7. Eike (Stellenbosch)

  8. Salsify (Camps Bay, Cape Town)

  9. Restaurant Mosaic at The Orient (Elandsfontein, Pretoria)

  10. Chefs Warehouse at Beau Constantia (Constantia, Cape Town)

Timeline

Comments

