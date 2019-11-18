CT's 'La Colombe' crowned SA's best restaurant
Four of the top five eating spots are in Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's La Colombe has been named South Africa's top restaurant for 2019.
Thirty restaurants cooked themselves into the running for the Eat Out Mercedes-Benz restaurant awards.
La Colombe scooped the top prize followed by the Test Kitchen and The Restaurant at Waterkloof.
Paternoster's Wolfgat came in at number four and with the FYN Restaurant clinching the fifth spot.
It’s official, there’s a brand new number one! Congratulations to the 2019 Eat Out @MercedesBenz_SA Restaurant of the Year, @LaColombeCT! It’s a much-deserved achievement for this restaurant in the hills of the Constantia Valley. #EatOutAwards @FineDiningLover pic.twitter.com/e46UdweVRq— Eat Out (@Eat_Out) November 17, 2019
SA's top 10 restaurants:
La Colombe (Constantia, Cape Town)
The Test Kitchen (Woodstock, Cape Town)
The Restaurant at Waterkloof (Somerset West)
Wolfgat (Paternoster)
FYN Restaurant (City Bowl, Cape Town)
La Petite Colombe (Franschhoek)
Eike (Stellenbosch)
Salsify (Camps Bay, Cape Town)
Restaurant Mosaic at The Orient (Elandsfontein, Pretoria)
Chefs Warehouse at Beau Constantia (Constantia, Cape Town)
