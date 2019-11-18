CT's 'La Colombe' crowned SA's best restaurant

Four of the top five eating spots are in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's La Colombe has been named South Africa's top restaurant for 2019.

Thirty restaurants cooked themselves into the running for the Eat Out Mercedes-Benz restaurant awards.

La Colombe scooped the top prize followed by the Test Kitchen and The Restaurant at Waterkloof.

Paternoster's Wolfgat came in at number four and with the FYN Restaurant clinching the fifth spot.

It’s official, there’s a brand new number one! Congratulations to the 2019 Eat Out @MercedesBenz_SA Restaurant of the Year, @LaColombeCT! It’s a much-deserved achievement for this restaurant in the hills of the Constantia Valley. #EatOutAwards @FineDiningLover pic.twitter.com/e46UdweVRq — Eat Out (@Eat_Out) November 17, 2019

SA's top 10 restaurants: