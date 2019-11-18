View all in Latest
Case against suspect accused of murdering ANCYL member postponed

Lethabo Nkoana was shot dead earlier this month while trying to resolve a scuffle between members.

Picture: @ANCYLhq/Twitter.
Picture: @ANCYLhq/Twitter.
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The case against the man accused of murdering an African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) member in Hammanskraal was postponed to later in November for a bail application.

Lethabo Nkoana was shot dead earlier this month while trying to resolve a scuffle between members.

The suspect appeared in the Temba Magistrates Court on Monday. He was charged with four counts including murder, attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The Gauteng provincial legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety welcomed the suspect’s arrest.

Committee chair Mapiti Matsena said: “Today, I was also in court just to support the family and to give them an assurance that indeed justice can be done on the side of their loved son who was buried this past weekend.”

