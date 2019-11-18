Cape teen due in court for rape of 8-year-old girl

The local community policing forum's Philip Bam said the girl’s mother apparently found the youth assaulting her daughter.

CAPE TOWN - A 17-year-old boy is expected in court on Monday for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl.

The alleged attack happened last Wednesday at a Grassy Park home.

“The family is very upset. They tried to sort out this man, but they did not harm him too much. This is unfortunate and says a lot about the values we have left.”