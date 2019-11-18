Botswana relations with SA remain in intact - ambassador

Prosecutors in Botswana alleged that Motsepe-Radebe was a co-signatory to accounts that received $10 billion stolen from the country.

PRETORIA - Botswana’s ambassador to South Africa Lameck Nthekela on Monday said relations between the two countries remained intact despite allegations involving businessperson Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe.

Botswana prosecutors deposed affidavits saying she was co-signing on accounts in South Africa that were used for money laundering and terrorism. However, Motsepe-Radebe, the wife of former long-serving minister Jeff Radebe, said Nedbank and Absa had cleared her.

“Absa says these documents that they gave the court are fraudulent, there must be an investigation. Interpol must investigate,” she said.

Nthekela allayed fears of a fallout between SA and Botswana.

“Those allegations I can tell you I read about them in the newspaper, for me what I know is our relations with South Africa are very good,” Nthekela said.