Bishop Lavis community believes cop shooting a hit

Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Kay was off-duty when he was shot dead in his driveway on Thursday. He was declared dead on the scene.

CAPE TOWN – It’s being speculated the murder of a police officer in Bishop Lavis was a hit.

Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Kay was off-duty when he was shot dead in his driveway on Thursday. He was declared dead on the scene.

A group of Bonteheuwel residents gathered in front of the house of slain Kay for a memorial service on Sunday.

The 52-year-old was attached to the Western Cape firearm, liquor and second-hand goods control unit.

The Bishop Lavis Action Community Group's Abdul Kariem Matthews explains what they've been told about the attack.

"He had received a call to take a friend to the hospital. As he reversed out of the driveaway, he apparently noticed a car in the area. This person got out of the car and shot a number of bullets through the window and fled the scene."

Matthews said they believed the officer was targeted.

"It’s quite obvious the way this crime unfolded it was, in fact, a hit because nothing was stolen from the crime scene."

Police are still hunting for his attacker.