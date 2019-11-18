ANC welcomes appointed of De Ruyter as Eskom CEO

The ANC said Andre de Ruyter's appointment was an opportunity for South Africans to work together towards fixing Eskom.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed the appointment of new Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.

The public enterprises ministry made the announcement on Monday.

De Ruyter will leave his post as Nampak chief executive to take up his role at the struggling state-owned utility on 15 January.

The ANC said De Ruyter's appointment was an opportunity for South Africans to work together towards fixing Eskom.

Spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “The responsibility shared by Mr. De Ruyter is one that must be shared by all South Africans, his wellbeing depends on the wellbeing of the energy utility. The task of renaming and renewal must now be given urgency.”