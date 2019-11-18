AgriSA says over R600m needed for NC drought relief

AgriSA said 15,500 farms, stretching over more than 27 000 000 hectares were severely affected by the drought that started in 2012.

CAPE TOWN - More than R600 million is needed to alleviate the effects of a crippling drought in the Northern Cape.

A recent report by agricultural industry association, AgriSA, has found more than 15,000 farms in the province have been affected.

An estimated 60,000 jobs are at risk as a result of the water crisis.

Head of the organisation's disaster management centre Willem Symington said farmers were facing severe cash flow concerns.

“There’s no food left for animals, people are suffering severe financial constraints as far as cash flow is concerned and people are struggling to meet the workers’ basic needs.”

Last year, government made R127 million available to buy fodder for some farmers during May, June and July.

In October, another R30 million was made available to assist with drought relief in the province.