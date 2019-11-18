AgriSA says over R600m needed for NC drought relief
AgriSA said 15,500 farms, stretching over more than 27 000 000 hectares were severely affected by the drought that started in 2012.
CAPE TOWN - More than R600 million is needed to alleviate the effects of a crippling drought in the Northern Cape.
A recent report by agricultural industry association, AgriSA, has found more than 15,000 farms in the province have been affected.
An estimated 60,000 jobs are at risk as a result of the water crisis.
AgriSA said 15,500 farms, stretching over more than 27 000 000 hectares were severely affected by the drought that started in 2012.
Head of the organisation's disaster management centre Willem Symington said farmers were facing severe cash flow concerns.
“There’s no food left for animals, people are suffering severe financial constraints as far as cash flow is concerned and people are struggling to meet the workers’ basic needs.”
Last year, government made R127 million available to buy fodder for some farmers during May, June and July.
In October, another R30 million was made available to assist with drought relief in the province.
More in Business
-
Rand weakens, monetary policy in focus
-
SAA denies putting inexperienced people in charge amid workers’ strike
-
Andre de Ruyter announced as new Eskom CEO
-
International banks should bear responsibility for state capture - Hain
-
SAA announces 6 continental flights to resume from Tuesday amid strike
-
Beware of Black Friday credit trap, credit agency TransUnion warns
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.