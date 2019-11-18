AfriForum to lay criminal complaints over ‘cash grab’ NHI scheme
The group announced on Monday that it will soon travel to each of the nine provinces to lay criminal complaints against the various heads of the health departments.
JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum has described government's proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme as nothing more than a cash grab to make up for the money lost through corruption and maladministration.
The group announced on Monday that it will soon travel to each of the nine provinces to lay criminal complaints against the various heads of the health departments.
It said departmental annual reports, as well as Auditor General, reports revealed that an estimated R5.8 billion has been misappropriated in the last financial year.
AfriForum’s Monique Taute said they would lay complaints related to the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.
“It is clear that government’s proposed NHI scheme is politically motivated and that it will not materially improve the health outcomes of the poorest and vulnerable members of society. The misuse of public money is a national crisis and this scheme will only contribute to this crisis.”
Popular in Local
-
Garden of Lights organiser responds to backlash over 'disaster event'
-
Peter Hain: Banks, other foreign govts complicit in state capture
-
SAA announces 6 continental flights to resume from Tuesday amid strike
-
Refugees chant 'no more South Africa' as case postponed
-
SAA threatens legal action as strike continues
-
International banks should bear responsibility for state capture - Hain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.