Woman (51) killed while sitting on front porch in PE

The shooting occurred at a house in Booysens Park on Saturday night.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
50 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A woman has been killed and another person has been wounded during a shooting in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas.

The shooting occurred at a house in Booysens Park on Saturday night.

Police said a group of people were sitting on their front porch in Booysens Park when they were approached by an unknown man who came from the street.

It’s understood the man drew a firearm and started shooting at the group, fatally wounding 51-year-old Susan Afrika.

She was shot in the back. A second person was shot several times but survived. Two others escaped unharmed.
It’s unclear what led to the attack.

A police investigation has been launched.

