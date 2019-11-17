Woman (51) killed while sitting on front porch in PE
The shooting occurred at a house in Booysens Park on Saturday night.
CAPE TOWN - A woman has been killed and another person has been wounded during a shooting in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas.
The shooting occurred at a house in Booysens Park on Saturday night.
Police said a group of people were sitting on their front porch in Booysens Park when they were approached by an unknown man who came from the street.
It’s understood the man drew a firearm and started shooting at the group, fatally wounding 51-year-old Susan Afrika.
She was shot in the back. A second person was shot several times but survived. Two others escaped unharmed.
It’s unclear what led to the attack.
A police investigation has been launched.
Popular in Local
-
Gigaba resigns as Home Affairs Minister
-
Talks between SAA and striking unions collapse
-
NPA goes after Malema’s associates in multimillion rand fraud probe
-
Steenhuisen vows to 'bring DA back to life,' says it’s not a ‘white party’
-
Unions blame ‘stubborn employer,’ vow to intensify SAA strike
-
MAKASHULE GANA: DA only party that can realise hopes of all S. Africans
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.