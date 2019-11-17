Unions blame ‘stubborn employer,’ vow to intensify SAA strike

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
Go

Unions blame ‘stubborn employer,’ vow to intensify SAA strike

Workers began the industrial action on Friday, demanding an 8% wage increase while the employer is offering 5.9%.

SAA workers strike, bringing operations OR Tambo International Airport to a standstill. Picture: Numsa Twitter
SAA workers strike, bringing operations OR Tambo International Airport to a standstill. Picture: Numsa Twitter
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Unions leading a strike at South African Airways (SAA) have vowed to intensify their demonstrations, saying the employer is stubborn.

Workers began the industrial action on Friday, demanding an 8% wage increase while the employer is offering 5.9%.

The strike led to SAA cancelling some international and local flights.

Yet another attempt to resolve the strike has failed parties met on Saturday in an attempt to resolve the dispute.

Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said they would engage other unions and workers from other departments to join them in their fight for a living wage.

“Numsa is in the process of consulting workers for a secondary strike in aviation. We have begun consultation on this process with various entities.”

SAA said it was working with sister airline Mango to introduce more local flights before the start of the week.

The struggling airline has told customers to report to their departure airport only if in possession of a rebooked itinerary.

At the same time, striking workers continue to protest outside the SAA head offices in Kempton Park.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA