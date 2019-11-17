Unions blame ‘stubborn employer,’ vow to intensify SAA strike
Workers began the industrial action on Friday, demanding an 8% wage increase while the employer is offering 5.9%.
JOHANNESBURG – Unions leading a strike at South African Airways (SAA) have vowed to intensify their demonstrations, saying the employer is stubborn.
The strike led to SAA cancelling some international and local flights.
Yet another attempt to resolve the strike has failed parties met on Saturday in an attempt to resolve the dispute.
Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said they would engage other unions and workers from other departments to join them in their fight for a living wage.
“Numsa is in the process of consulting workers for a secondary strike in aviation. We have begun consultation on this process with various entities.”
SAA said it was working with sister airline Mango to introduce more local flights before the start of the week.
The struggling airline has told customers to report to their departure airport only if in possession of a rebooked itinerary.
At the same time, striking workers continue to protest outside the SAA head offices in Kempton Park.
