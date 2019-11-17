Thousands of cyclists takeover roads for Discovery 947 Ride Joburg

Discovery 947 ride Joburg is the world's second largest timed cycling race and this is the 23rd edition of the much-loved challenge.

JOHANNESBURG – THE day has finally arrived for cyclists taking part in the Discovery 947 Ride Joburg. The race has officially kicked off at Riversands commercial club on Sunday.

Discovery 947 ride Joburg is the world's second largest timed cycling race and this is the 23rd edition of the much-loved bicycle race.

There will be several road closures but there are alternative routes open for motorists.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minaar said, “Motorists can use the N14, N1, William Nicol, Rivonia Road and Oxford Road as alternative routes. JMPD officers will be on duty will be on duty to assist with the traffic, and the roads will be open 3pm.”

Executive Mayor of the City of Joburg, Herman Mashaba has wished men participating in the 94km men’s elite race well.

“It’s an exciting day. All the best to the best to the cyclists. I hope that the people of Johannesburg are going to have fun. Please give them the support as they ride across our city.”

Both the ladies and men’s 94km races kicked off as early at 6am.

The leading ladies heading to the @Steyn_City cedar gatehouse looking relaxed and ready to take on the rest of the @947RideJoburg @Discovery_SA @HSP_SA @947 pic.twitter.com/7IF0RjYWlT — Steyn City (@Steyn_City) November 17, 2019

A rider says he is excited to be participating in the race.

“It is my first today. I am sitting in traffic on the way through to River Sands and I am riding for the SPCA Midrand. I dig the amount of energy and everything that goes into these events. It’s so cool to see everybody out on the roads. I am really looking forward to finishing strong.”

Visit the 947ridejoburg website to view to view all the road closures and find alternative routes.