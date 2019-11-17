Suspects in Bramley traffic lights murder arrested

The alleged criminals, who have been linked to other crimes in Bramley and Alex, are due to appear before the Alexandra Magistrates Court on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela has welcomed the arrests of six suspects hours after they allegedly killed a 45-year-old woman in Bramley, north of Johannesburg.

The victim was attacked and hijacked by several men at a traffic light on Friday.

Further investigations have linked the suspects to several crimes in Alexandra and Bramley.

The alleged criminals are due to appear before the Alexandra Magistrates Court on Monday.

The police's Mathapelo Peters said, “Following the incident, police immediately mobilised maximum resources, as per the South African Police Service 72-hour reaction plan, and embarked to an intelligence driven operation that led police to a tavern on 4th Avenue in Alex.”