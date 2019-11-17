Suspected cable thief electrocuted at Netreg train station
Law enforcement officials rushed to the scene on Sunday after receiving a tip-off.
CAPE TOWN - A man has been electrocuted at Netreg train station in Cape Town while trying to steal overhead cables.
Law enforcement officials rushed to the scene on Sunday after receiving a tip-off.
The City of Cape Town's law enforcement unit said when officers arrived on the scene, they spotted five suspects who were busy cutting cables.
A youngster who was tasked with keeping an eye out for authorities managed to alert the men and three of them managed to evade arrest. Their two accomplices were caught.
The law enforcement unit’s Wayne Dyason said: “They had already cut 80 metres of signalling cable. The cable when recovered was still warm.”
He said the officers left with the two suspects and while busy charging them at the police station, they were called back to the scene as another suspect had been electrocuted trying to steal more cable at the same spot.
He was seriously burnt and later succumbed to his injuries.
In a separate incident, two suspects were arrested after they were found in possession of stolen signalling cables at Cape Town station.
In Bishop Lavis, a man was arrested after he robbed people at gunpoint at the local train station.
