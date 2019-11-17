Striking SAA workers to get mediation feedback from unions

On day three of the strike Numsa and Sacca will also brief media they met with SAA management on Saturday for further negotiations under the facilitation of the CMMA.

JOHANNESBURG – Unions are expected to give feedback on the mediation process between employees and South African Airways (SAA) as the strike at the embattled airline enters its third day.

The National Union for Metwalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) met with management on Saturday for further negotiations under the facilitation of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

Employees are demanding an 8 percent wage hike, insourcing of workers and the halting of retrenchments.

The national carrier has cancelled local and domestic flights until on Monday.

International flights however, are expected to operate as normal from Sunday.

Numsa's spokespesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said, “Numsa and Sacca will be briefing workers on the Section 150 mediation which took place, under the auspices of the CCMA, between unions and SAA management yesterday.”

At the same time, SAA workers have vowed to continue their strike until the company meets their demands.

Numsa members embarked on a strike on Friday following failed wage talks.

They are demanding an 8% salary hike while SAA is offering 5,9% a pay rise. The industrial action has forced the airline to cancel some international and local flights.

Striking workers were protesting outside the SAA head offices on Saturday, demanding better wages. Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said workers should fight for their rights.