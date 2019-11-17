Still no Gautrain service in Pretoria today
Free bus rides have been made available for commuters travelling between Pretoria, Hatfield and Centurion while trains undergo maintenance.
JOHANNESBURG – Gautrain says its train service between Pretoria, Hatfield and Centurion is still not operating due to maintenance.
Free bus rides are being provided for affected commuters.
However, the service will be up and running on Monday.
Gautrain spokesperson Kasagee Nayager said, “The bus service will operate in 30 minute intervals and will transport commuters between the affected stations free of charge. The parking facilities at the Pretoria and Hatfield stations will be available, and the airport service and the trains between Centurion and Park Station will not be affected and will operate according to schedule.”
Reminder: Due to planned maintenance works there will be no train service between Centurion, Pretoria & Hatfield on 16 – 17 November. A bus replacement service will operate between these stations, free of charge. pic.twitter.com/2o6qTBb7h5— Gautrain (@TheGautrain) November 15, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Striking SAA workers to get mediation feedback from unions
-
Gigaba resigns as Home Affairs Minister
-
International flights set to resume today, but not so for domestic flights
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 16 November 2019
-
Thousands of cyclists takeover roads for Discovery 947 Ride Joburg
-
Powerball Results: Friday, 15 November 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.