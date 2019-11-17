View all in Latest
Still no Gautrain service in Pretoria today

Free bus rides have been made available for commuters travelling between Pretoria, Hatfield and Centurion while trains undergo maintenance.

The Gaubus service will operate in 30 minute intervals and will transport commuters between the affected stations free of charge. Picture: EWN
The Gaubus service will operate in 30 minute intervals and will transport commuters between the affected stations free of charge. Picture: EWN
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gautrain says its train service between Pretoria, Hatfield and Centurion is still not operating due to maintenance.

Free bus rides are being provided for affected commuters.

However, the service will be up and running on Monday.

Gautrain spokesperson Kasagee Nayager said, “The bus service will operate in 30 minute intervals and will transport commuters between the affected stations free of charge. The parking facilities at the Pretoria and Hatfield stations will be available, and the airport service and the trains between Centurion and Park Station will not be affected and will operate according to schedule.”

