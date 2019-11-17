Several memorial services planned for amaXhosa King Mpendulo Sigcawu
The memorial services which will be held in Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Johannesburg will also be held in Gaborone in Botswana and Bulawayo in Zimbabwe.
CAPE TOWN –Memorial services for the late amaXhosa King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu will be across the country after the monarch died in Mthatha on Thursday last week.
Sigcawu had been admitted to the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital for treatment the evening before his death.
Members of the Xhosa Royal Family and Xhosa Royal Council met near Willowvale this weekend to discuss funeral arrangements for the King.
The Royal Family says it's started with preparations for the funeral that will take place at the Nqadu Royal Palace on 29 November.
Prior to this, they say there will be several memorial services in Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Gaborone in Botswana and Bulawayo in Zimbabwe.
The family says it's received a myriad of messages of support, sympathies and condolences from the Kingships within South Africa.
It says it's also been deeply touched by the warm and caring support from South Africans.
