Pritzen, Oberholzer win the 2019 Discovery 947 Ride Joburg

The women's elite defending champion Clara Obelhozler was the first to reach the finish line, while Mark Pritzen has finished first in the men's elite race.

Marc Pritzen at the finish line of the Discovery 947 Ride Joburg cycle race on Sunday 17 November 2019. Picture: Primedia
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Winners of the Discovery 947 Joburg race have been announced on Sunday.

The women's elite defending champion Clara Obelhozler was the first to reach the finish line, while Mark Pritzen has finished first in the men's elite race.

Oberholzer said she is excited to have won.

“I am obviously very happy taking a win for the team. We had some super team work out there.”

Pritzen said he was also shaking from excitement.

It was a really good race, everything worked out the way we’d hoped. It is a very unpredictable race at the end of the day, so we are absolutely ecstatic how it worked out for us.”

Thousands of cyclists are still making their way to the finish line at Riversands Commercial Park.

There are several road closures but there are alternative routes open for motorists.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minaar said, “Motorists can use the N14, N1, William Nicol, Rivonia Road and Oxford Road as alternative routes. JMPD officers will be on duty will be on duty to assist with the traffic, and the roads will be open 3pm.”

