Pritzen, Oberholzer win the 2019 Discovery 947 Ride Joburg

The women's elite defending champion Clara Obelhozler was the first to reach the finish line, while Mark Pritzen has finished first in the men's elite race.

Oberholzer said she is excited to have won.

“I am obviously very happy taking a win for the team. We had some super team work out there.”

Pritzen said he was also shaking from excitement.

It was a really good race, everything worked out the way we’d hoped. It is a very unpredictable race at the end of the day, so we are absolutely ecstatic how it worked out for us.”

Pritzen wins the men’s’ race in a sprint!#RideJoburg — Discovery 947 Ride Joburg (@947RideJoburg) November 17, 2019

#RideJoburg Carla Oberholzer is the 2019 Discovery Ride Joburg elite ladies winner! — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) November 17, 2019

Thousands of cyclists are still making their way to the finish line at Riversands Commercial Park.

There are several road closures but there are alternative routes open for motorists.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minaar said, “Motorists can use the N14, N1, William Nicol, Rivonia Road and Oxford Road as alternative routes. JMPD officers will be on duty will be on duty to assist with the traffic, and the roads will be open 3pm.”

Visit the 947ridejoburg website to view to view all the road closures and find alternative routes.