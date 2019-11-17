View all in Latest
NPA goes after Malema’s associates in multimillion rand fraud probe

The authority will call On Point Engineering representatives to court for allegedly defrauding the Limpopo Roads and Transport Department of almost R52 million.

EFF leader Julius Malema addressing media. Picture: Refilwe Pitjeng/EWN.
EFF leader Julius Malema addressing media. Picture: Refilwe Pitjeng/EWN.
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will not prosecute Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema over tender fraud at this stage.

The authority will however call On Point Engineering representatives to court for allegedly defrauding the Limpopo Roads and Transport Department of almost R52 million.

Two of the four on point representatives in the matter will also be charged with fraud of almost 8 and a half million rand.

Afriforum had threatened to force the prosecution, and the NPA has informed its President Kallie Kriel of the decision.

A case against Malema related to the matter was previously struck off the roll in 2015.

The NPA’s letter to Kriel on Friday does state the outcome of the case will determine whether Malema should be prosecuted.

The authority says it will also probe Malema's Ratanang Family Trust which is a shareholder in on point engineering.

Popular in Local

