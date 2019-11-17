NPA goes after Malema’s associates in multimillion rand fraud probe
The authority will call On Point Engineering representatives to court for allegedly defrauding the Limpopo Roads and Transport Department of almost R52 million.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will not prosecute Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema over tender fraud at this stage.
The authority will however call On Point Engineering representatives to court for allegedly defrauding the Limpopo Roads and Transport Department of almost R52 million.
Two of the four on point representatives in the matter will also be charged with fraud of almost 8 and a half million rand.
Afriforum had threatened to force the prosecution, and the NPA has informed its President Kallie Kriel of the decision.
A case against Malema related to the matter was previously struck off the roll in 2015.
The NPA’s letter to Kriel on Friday does state the outcome of the case will determine whether Malema should be prosecuted.
The authority says it will also probe Malema's Ratanang Family Trust which is a shareholder in on point engineering.
Popular in Local
-
Striking SAA workers to get mediation feedback from unions
-
International flights set to resume today, but not so for domestic flights
-
Gigaba resigns as Home Affairs Minister
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 16 November 2019
-
Thousands of cyclists takeover roads for Discovery 947 Ride Joburg
-
Powerball Results: Friday, 15 November 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.