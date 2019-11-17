View all in Latest
Go

International flights set to resume today, but not so for domestic flights

Operations at SAA had been shutdown by striking worker who are demanding wages increases, leaving passengers stranded and frustrated.

FILE: A South African Airways flight takes off as another one is parked in a bay on the tarmac at OR Tambo International airport in Johannesburg. Picture: AFP
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – International flights are expected to resume at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday following a two-day cancellation.

Local and domestic flights however, remain grounded until Monday as a result on an ongoing employee strike at the South African Airways (SAA).

Unions and SAA management met with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) on Sunday in a mediation process to continue with negotiations.

Employees are demanding an 8% salary increase while the employer has so far offered 5.9%.

As the strike enters its third day workers say they will not stop picketing until their demands are met.

Scores of travellers were left stranded on Friday with some having to extend their stay in the country after their booked flights were cancelled.

SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said, “We are pleased to announce that we will reinstate the international service and that means we will start operating international flights out of OR Tambo International Airport as of today. Mainly in the evening, most of international flights will start operating.”

