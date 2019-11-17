‘I am feeling strong’, says Gana ahead of DA interim leader vote

After Mmusi Miamane's resignation Makushule Gana, who is up against John Steenhuisen, is hoping to lead the party until a permanent leader is elected next year in April.

JOHANNESBURG – As the Democratic Alliance (DA) prepares to elect its interim leader, one of the contenders vying for the position says he's confident that he will emerge victorious.

Makushule Gana is hoping to lead the party until a permanent leader is elected next year in April.

Gana is going against the party's Parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen.

Mmusi Maimane's departure from the DA has left a vacuum with the party now forced to elect his replacement in the interim.

The DA is now looking to retain stability after months of chaos at its leadership.

Member of the provincial legislature in Gauteng, Gana says he is the right man to fill Maimane's shoes.

“I am feeling very strong; I am quite happy with what the campaign has been able to achieve, it has achieved all the targets it has set out to achieve and now we leave it in the collective wisdom of the federal council.”

Steenhusien has tweeted to say he is excited.

Excited for today and looking forward to interactions with our delegates #JoinJohn pic.twitter.com/XO7rlpFAnz — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) November 17, 2019

TWO HORSE RACE AFTER MADIKIZELA ANNOUNCES HIS WITHDRAWAL

Earlier this month, Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said he would not lead the party at a national level just yet.

Madikizela had indicated his intention to run for the post vacated by Mmusi Maimane who resigned last month.

However, he withdrew just a week to go before interim leaders will be elected.

Madikizela said before he made a decision to run for national leader, he discussed all possibilities with the DA Western Cape leadership.

He said the party was given a fresh mandate in the Western Cape and he did not want to get side-tracked with national leadership duties.

Madikizela also said he was given a critical portfolio in the form of Transport and Public Works and wanted to focus on using the department to leverage economic growth.

The party will hold a media briefing on Sunday afternoon.