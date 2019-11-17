Govt departments assist KZN residents affected by severe weather conditions
The KZN government says 16 people have been killed since late last month due to severe weather conditions in the province.
JOHANNESBURG – The departments of home affairs and social development in KwaZulu-Natal say they are helping families that have been affected by severe weather in the province.
The KZN government says 16 people have been killed since late last month due to severe weather conditions in the province.
Several parts of the province were ravaged by severe storms and even tornados over the past few days.
Home affairs says its assisting with documentations for the people who lost their belongings.
Cooperative governance spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said, “At this point in time we are also providing immediate support to all those that need support. People have got to eat, sleep and have clothing after their houses have been blown away.”
WATCH: Empolweni residents have been left stranded after a tornado struck the area
At the same time, the Western Cape government has offered to help the disaster struck KwaZulu-Natal in the wake of devastating downpours that have claimed at least 16 lives since late October.
The Western Cape local government department says it has extended a helping hand to its counterparts in KZN as the province battles severe weather conditions.
The department's James Brent-Styan says they have a specialized urban search and rescue capability that is on permanent standby.
"Minister Anton Bredell sent a letter to his counterpart Sipho Hlomuka’s office offering our assistance where and however it is needed. We feel that by everyone pulling together we can certainly make a difference."
Western Cape government officials say disasters don't recognise boundaries and in the spirit of cooperative governance, they have offered their support.
Popular in Local
-
Talks between SAA and striking unions collapse
-
NPA goes after Malema’s associates in multimillion rand fraud probe
-
Gigaba resigns as Home Affairs Minister
-
Suspects in Bramley traffic lights murder arrested
-
‘I am feeling strong’, says Gana ahead of DA interim leader vote
-
Striking SAA workers to get mediation feedback from unions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.