Govt departments assist KZN residents affected by severe weather conditions

The KZN government says 16 people have been killed since late last month due to severe weather conditions in the province.

JOHANNESBURG – The departments of home affairs and social development in KwaZulu-Natal say they are helping families that have been affected by severe weather in the province.

Several parts of the province were ravaged by severe storms and even tornados over the past few days.

Home affairs says its assisting with documentations for the people who lost their belongings.

Cooperative governance spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said, “At this point in time we are also providing immediate support to all those that need support. People have got to eat, sleep and have clothing after their houses have been blown away.”

At the same time, the Western Cape government has offered to help the disaster struck KwaZulu-Natal in the wake of devastating downpours that have claimed at least 16 lives since late October.

The Western Cape local government department says it has extended a helping hand to its counterparts in KZN as the province battles severe weather conditions.

The department's James Brent-Styan says they have a specialized urban search and rescue capability that is on permanent standby.

"Minister Anton Bredell sent a letter to his counterpart Sipho Hlomuka’s office offering our assistance where and however it is needed. We feel that by everyone pulling together we can certainly make a difference."

Western Cape government officials say disasters don't recognise boundaries and in the spirit of cooperative governance, they have offered their support.