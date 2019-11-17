Fleetwood comes from behind to win Nedbank Challenge in play-off
The Englishman fired a final round of seven-under-par 65 to finish tied on a 12-under total of 276 with Sweden's Marcus Kinhult, who shot 68.
SUN CITY - Tommy Fleetwood made three eagles before winning a sudden-death play-off in the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club on Sunday.
The Englishman fired a final round of seven-under-par 65 to finish tied on a 12-under total of 276 with Sweden's Marcus Kinhult, who shot 68.
Fleetwood made a par on the first extra hole to win $2.5 million -- the biggest first prize in the history of the European Tour -– after starting the final round six behind overnight leader Zander Lombard.
It was the biggest comeback win of the season and lifted Fleetwood into second place on the Race to Dubai, which ends with the Tour Championship in Dubai, starting on Thursday.
Fleetwood and Kinhult pulled away from what at one stage was a crowded leaderboard as other contenders fell away in a swirling wind which added to the difficulty of the longest course on the European Tour.
Race to Dubai order of merit leader Bernd Wiesberger of Austria tied for third with Australia's Jason Scrivener and Thomas Detry of Belgium, four strokes behind the leaders. Wiesberger and Scrivener both shot 70, while Detry, who started the round one behind Lombard, had a 74.
Popular in Sport
-
Bafana Bafana beats Sudan in Afcon qualifiers
-
Pritzen, Oberholzer win the 2019 Discovery 947 Ride Joburg
-
SA Premier League smashes billion-rand revenue mark
-
ABC Motsepe League side involved in accident after league match
-
Springboks' Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira retires from international rugby
-
Liverpool star Gomez's difficult week ends on low note
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.