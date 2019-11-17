DA elects John Steenhuisen as interim leader

The DA has elected John Steenhusien to lead it until April 2020, while Ivan Meyer will take over as the interim federal chairperson, replacing Athol Trollip who also resigned last month.

JOHANNESBURG – Makashule Gana has congratulated his rival in the race to being the Democratic Alliance's (DA) interim leader after the party held an election for Mmusi Maimane’s replacement on Sunday.

Congratulations @jsteenhuisen for being elected @Our_DA Interim Federal Leader. Wishing you everything of the best. — Makashule Gana (@Makashule) November 17, 2019

This was confirmed by the party’s spokesperson in a Tweet on Sunday afternoon.

The @Our_DA interim leader is @jsteenhuisen while Ivan Meyer becomes the interim federal chairperson #DAFederalCouncil — SollyMalatsi (@SollyMalatsi) November 17, 2019

Gana says he will not abandon the party.

“Tomorrow morning I will be wearing my DA t-shirt and I will be campaigning.”

THE FACE OF THE NEW DA LEADERSHIP SET TO BE ALL WHITE

Last month the Sunday Times reported that the DA is set to have a new all white leadership following several resignations including those of two prominent black members.

The publication said supporters of new federal chair Helen Zille are planning a clean sweep as it grapples with a leaderless organisation.

At the time the paper reported that insiders in the DA said the vacant positions look set to be filled members who are close to the new federal council chair.

The new list includes John Steenhuisen, who has been nominated for the position of Parliamentary leader, Natasha Mazzone is set to be the next chief whip and Geordin Hill-Lewis will likely take the CEO position.

The paper is reporting that Zille’s takeover plan was revealed by what it calls well placed Members of Parliament (MPs) involved in the current horse trading.

Steenhuisen had, by then already, been highlighted as a very strong contender to succeed Maimane as party leader.