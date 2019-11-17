Cosatu condemns violence among Lonmin miners after 15 deaths

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
Go

Cosatu condemns violence among Lonmin miners after 15 deaths

It’s understood the workers affiliated to NUM and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) have been at loggerheads for the past seven years.

Cosatu joined the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) during a rally against violence at the Lonmin Mine on 17 November 2019. Picture: @_cosatu/Twitter
Cosatu joined the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) during a rally against violence at the Lonmin Mine on 17 November 2019. Picture: @_cosatu/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Cosatu has condemned the violence among workers at Lonmin Mine.

The union joined the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) which held its first rally in Marikana on Sunday.

It’s understood the workers affiliated to NUM and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) have been at loggerheads for the past seven years.

Since the Marikana massacre, 15 miners have died amid tensions between the different union members.

Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said: “The reason why Cosatu has joined this rally is because for a long time former NUM members who went to Amcu said they wanted to come back. However, whenever someone is identified to bring the Amcu members back, they tend to die.”

Cosatu has condemned the acts, saying they have caused divisions amongst workers and has encouraged employees to focus their attention on safety issues and retrenchments.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA