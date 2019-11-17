Cosatu condemns violence among Lonmin miners after 15 deaths
It’s understood the workers affiliated to NUM and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) have been at loggerheads for the past seven years.
JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Cosatu has condemned the violence among workers at Lonmin Mine.
The union joined the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) which held its first rally in Marikana on Sunday.
Since the Marikana massacre, 15 miners have died amid tensions between the different union members.
Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said: “The reason why Cosatu has joined this rally is because for a long time former NUM members who went to Amcu said they wanted to come back. However, whenever someone is identified to bring the Amcu members back, they tend to die.”
Cosatu has condemned the acts, saying they have caused divisions amongst workers and has encouraged employees to focus their attention on safety issues and retrenchments.
