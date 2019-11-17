Chadwick Boseman 'never' saw himself as an actor
The 'Black Panther' star admits he didn't consider a career in the film industry or on stage because he wasn't 'raised to be the centre of attention'.
LONDON – Chadwick Boseman has confessed he "never" saw himself as an actor because he wasn't "raised to be the centre of attention".
He said: "I didn't ever see myself on stage, or in front of the camera. Part of that is personality. I wasn't necessarily raised to be the centre of attention.
"But I always had a story, a song, or a soundtrack going on in my head. I just never saw it as something you were supposed to do."
And the 41-year-old actor loves using his Hollywood fame to support his parents.
He added to The Times newspaper's Saturday Review: "Being able to do things for your family is more significant to me. My parents were always frugal when I was growing up. They sacrificed a lot for us. So paying for something my dad wants is very meaningful to me. He can't grasp it, though. Like, 'I can still fix this old car!' And I have to say, 'No, Dad. Let's do away with that. We're getting a new one!'"
Meanwhile, Chadwick previously confessed he was surprised that a studio backed Black Panther, in which he plays the titular character.
He said: "I never thought I would see a studio say, 'Yeah, we are going to put the money behind this movie with a mostly black cast.' Sometimes, as African-Americans, we have the 'black version' and it's never as good. They never put as much into it and so it made me more idealistic and I think that's aspirational for not just myself, but for other people, and not just film but in other arenas ... We wanted to make a superhero movie but that's not the most important thing here. People will love the superhero movie if they get this other thing from it."
More in Lifestyle
-
Ariana Grande is 'very sick'
-
Taylor Swift 'extremely upset by BMLG drama
-
James Blunt was 'lucky to know' Carrie Fisher
-
Will.i.am blasts flight attendant as 'racist'
-
Joaquin Phoenix uncomfortable with violence in 'Joker'
-
Taylor Swift says heads of former label 'exercising tyrannical control' over her
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.