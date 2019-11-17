View all in Latest
Burkina Faso army says 32 'terrorists' killed in two operations

One soldier was killed in the operations, which come less than a month after 37 people were killed in an ambush.

FILE: A picture take on 30 October 2018 shows Burkinabe gendarmes sitting on their vehicle in the city of Ouhigouya in the north of the country. Picture: AFP
FILE: A picture take on 30 October 2018 shows Burkinabe gendarmes sitting on their vehicle in the city of Ouhigouya in the north of the country. Picture: AFP
OUAGADOUGOU – The Burkina Faso army said on Sunday it had killed 32 "terrorists" in two operations in the north of the country after an attack on a patrol.

One soldier was killed in the operations, which come less than a month after 37 people were killed in an ambush on a convoy transporting employees of a Canadian mining company.

The West African country, is battling a jihadist revolt that has claimed hundreds of lives.

