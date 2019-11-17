7 facts about President Cyril Ramaphosa on his birthday

Here are seven things you might not know about the president.

CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa celebrated his 67 birthday on Sunday and South Africans have wished him well on social media.

The president returned to the country this week after participating in the 11th Brics Summit in Brasilia.

Mr Ramaphosa was appointed, along with former Finnish President Maarti Ahtisaari, as a weapons inspector in Northern Ireland. He also sat on the International Commission of Intervention and State Sovereignty and the UN Secretary General’s Panel on International Support to NEPAD. President Ramaphosa was vice-chairman of the Global Business Coalition on HIV/AIDS. He has received honorary doctorates from the University of Natal, the University of Port Elizabeth, the University of Cape Town, the University of the North, the University of Lesotho, the University of Venda and the University of Massachusetts (USA). He is currently the Chancellor of the University of Mpumalanga. He has received several awards. He was awarded the Olof Palme prize in October 1987 in Stockholm. In October 1991 he was a visiting Professor of Law at Stanford University in the United States. In 2004, he established the Shanduka Foundation, focusing on education and small business development. The foundation, which has since changed its name to Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, comprises Adopt-a-School Foundation, Black Umbrellas and the Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust. He is co-chairperson of the Advisory Board of the Kagiso Shanduka Trust, which is in partnership with the Free State Department of Education on a programme to develop schools in the province. He has received several awards. He was awarded the Olof Palme prize in October 1987 in Stockholm. In October 1991 he was a visiting Professor of Law at Stanford University in the United States. He was a member of the United Nations Global Leadership Group that advised the Secretary General’s Special Representative on Business and Human Rights.

BIRTHDAY WISHES

Ministers and ordinary South Africans have wished the president a happy birthday. The hashtag #MrPresident was trending on Sunday morning.

Mr President, since my plea to skip November for December right away was not accepted because November has your birthday.



Can we kindly have an extension for December so it ends on December 61 ?



HAPPY BIRTHDAY MR PRESIDENT pic.twitter.com/jLe7YWORPo — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) November 17, 2019

Happy birthday Mr President ⁦@CyrilRamaphosa⁩ We remain inspired by your humble and caring leadership. pic.twitter.com/L5pc4ot5n8 — Khutšo (@KhutsoRapudi) November 17, 2019

Aah!!! To the real CommanderIn Chief of the armed forces!!! Happy birthday Mr President! 🎂🍾🎉🎈🎊🎉 @CyrilRamaphosa pic.twitter.com/2e9PeMTHD0 — Her Royal Highnesss 👑 (@LuthandoRT) November 17, 2019