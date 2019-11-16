‘We won't back down’: SAA workers vow to continue strike until demands met

They are demanding an 8% salary hike while SAA is offering 5,9% pay rise.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Striking South African Airways (SAA) workers have vowed to continue until the company meets their demands.

Numsa members embarked on a strike on Friday following failed wage talks. They are demanding an 8% salary hike while SAA is offering 5,9% a pay rise. The industrial action has forced the airline to cancel some international and local flights.

Striking workers were protesting outside the SAA head offices on Saturday, demanding better wages. Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said workers should fight for their rights.

The parties were locked in a meeting in an attempt to resolve the dispute. SAA said it was losing more than 50 million per day as a result of the strike.

Meanwhile, a group of SAA employees once again gathered on the outskirts of Cape Town International Airport.

South African Cabin Crew Association shop steward Sonja Eidz said they gathered on a field in the cargo operations area.

“In Cape Town and Johannesburg, we have many members. We are not backing down on our demands. This went from a strike for increases to a strike for job protection.”

SAA announced that it planned to retrench more than 900 workers.