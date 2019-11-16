WC department reaches out to assist storm ravaged KZN
The Western Cape local government department's James Brent-Styan says they have a specialized urban search and rescue capability that is on permanent standby.
CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape government has offered to help the disaster struck KwaZulu-Natal in the wake of devastating downpours that have claimed at least 16 lives since late October.
Several parts of the province were ravaged by severe storms and even tornados over the past few days, crushing homes and leaving many destitute.
The Western Cape local government department says it has extended a helping hand to its counterparts in KZN as the province battles severe weather conditions.
The department's James Brent-Styan says they have a specialized urban search and rescue capability that is on permanent standby.
"Minister Anton Bredell sent a letter to his counterpart Sipho Hlomuka’s office offering our assistance where and however it is needed. We feel that by everyone pulling together we can certainly make a difference."
Western Cape government officials say disasters don't recognise boundaries and in the spirit of cooperative governance, they have offered their support.
