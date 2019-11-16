Van Loggerenberg dismisses report on Sars rogue unit as ‘lies and a cover up’

On Friday, the public protector announced that she received the redacted report from State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo which found that the unit was unlawful.

JOHANNESBURG – Former South African Revenue Services (Sars) executive Johann van Loggerenberg says he will challenge the inspector general of intelligence report related to the so-called Sars rogue unit.

On Friday, the public protector announced that she received the redacted report from State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo which found that the unit was unlawful.

PP @AdvBMkhwebane thanks State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo for finally providing her with a copy of the Inspector-General of Intelligence report on the so-called SARS “Rogue Unit”. pic.twitter.com/br7cJY3LIr — Public Protector SA (@PublicProtector) November 15, 2019

The 2014 report was supposed to investigate serious allegations against individuals associated with the state security agency and its special operations unit.

Van Loggerenberg has dismissed the report as a concoction of lies, misinformation and a cover up of evidence and facts implicating people associated with the state security agency.

The report is based on information from agency operatives implicated in discrediting Sars officials.

The former Sars executive says the report relies on hearsay and fails to reflect evidence he gave to the inspector general in 2014.

He says he’s seeking a court to review the reports and set it aside.