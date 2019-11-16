UN Refugee Agency to assist vulnerable foreign nationals in Pretoria

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

UN Refugee Agency to assist vulnerable foreign nationals in Pretoria

On Friday, police removed refugees that had been living outside the offices of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Pretoria.

Refugees have occupied the UNCHR building in Pretoria to demand that they are assisted to leave the country following recent attacks on foreign nationals. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
Refugees have occupied the UNCHR building in Pretoria to demand that they are assisted to leave the country following recent attacks on foreign nationals. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The United Nations (UN) Refugee Agency says it will be assisting vulnerable refugees with shelter, counselling and cash help them get back on their feet after the raid in Pretoria.

On Friday, police removed refugees that had been living outside the offices of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Pretoria.

On Thursday, they gained access illegally to the premises, prompting the police action.

Despite the refugees having lived on Waterkloof Road with minimal assistance from the refugee agency, it now says it's ready to assist asylum seekers.

But a woman who is amongst the relocated groups said she has lost all hope in the system.
“We already asked them we want to go out of this country. We want to go out of South Africa, any place. We don’t like South Africa.”

WATCH: May God forgive South Africans - Foreign Nationals

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA