UN Refugee Agency to assist vulnerable foreign nationals in Pretoria

JOHANNESBURG – The United Nations (UN) Refugee Agency says it will be assisting vulnerable refugees with shelter, counselling and cash help them get back on their feet after the raid in Pretoria.

On Friday, police removed refugees that had been living outside the offices of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Pretoria.

On Thursday, they gained access illegally to the premises, prompting the police action.

Despite the refugees having lived on Waterkloof Road with minimal assistance from the refugee agency, it now says it's ready to assist asylum seekers.

But a woman who is amongst the relocated groups said she has lost all hope in the system.

“We already asked them we want to go out of this country. We want to go out of South Africa, any place. We don’t like South Africa.”

