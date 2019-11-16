Taylor Swift 'extremely upset by BMLG drama
Swift accused the record label - which is run by Scott Borchetta and was acquired by Scooter Braun's company in July - of blocking her from performing her old songs.
LONDON – Taylor Swift is "extremely upset" about the Big Machine Label Group drama and has been dealing with it for months.
The 29-year-old singer accused the record label - which is run by Scott Borchetta and was acquired by Scooter Braun's company in July - of blocking her from performing her old songs.
She also claimed they put plans for a proposed Netflix documentary and her performance at the American Music Awards (AMAs) in doubt because Braun and Borchetta won't allow the use of her old material and the star is said to be finding it hard to deal with the drama.
A source told PEOPLE: "For Taylor to express her frustration and label it intimidation publicly, she is obviously extremely upset. This is something that has been frustrating to her for several months and it continues.
"She is expressing her truth and doesn't care what other people say. This is her life and she finds the whole drama insanely wrong. She wants her fans to know what's going on.
"She is an artist who tries to share her music with her fans. When she isn't able to, she will obviously be upset about it."
After Taylor went public with her claims, Big Machine released a statement denying the allegations.
The company said: "As Taylor Swift's partner for over a decade, we were shocked to see her Tumblr statements yesterday based on false information. At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special. In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere."
Big Machine also claimed that Swift owes the company "millions of dollars and multiple assets".
However, Taylor hit back with her representative telling BANG Showbiz: "Please be advised that BMLG will not agree to issue licenses for existing recordings or waivers of its re-recording restrictions in connection with these two projects: The Netflix documentary and The Alibaba Double Eleven event.
"To avoid an argument over rights, Taylor performed three songs off her new album Lover at the Double Eleven event as it was clear that Big Machine Label Group felt any televised performance of catalog songs violated her agreement. In addition, yesterday Scott Borchetta, CEO and founder of Big Machine Label Group, flatly denied the request for both American Music Awards and Netflix. Please notice in Big Machine's statement, they never actually deny either claim Taylor said last night in her post.
"Lastly, Big Machine is trying to deflect and make this about money by saying she owes them but, an independent, professional auditor has determined that Big Machine owes Taylor $7.9 million dollars of unpaid royalties over several years."
More in Lifestyle
-
James Blunt was 'lucky to know' Carrie Fisher
-
Will.i.am blasts flight attendant as 'racist'
-
Joaquin Phoenix uncomfortable with violence in 'Joker'
-
Taylor Swift says heads of former label 'exercising tyrannical control' over her
-
Oscar-winner Mo'Nique sues Netflix for pay discrimination
-
Disney+ warns of outdated cultural depictions in classic films
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.