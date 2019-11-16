Sabric warns banking customers to stay vigilant as festive season draws in
Sabric is currently on an awareness campaign to warn bank customers about numerous bank-related crime scams ahead of the December break.
JOHANNESBURG – As the festive season approaches, the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) has warned banking customers to be vigilant, especially around scams that promise huge returns with minimal effort.
The organisation says among the scams customers should look out for are the deposit and refund scams, fraudulent requests to change bank account details and advance fee scams.
Sabric head of service delivery Kevin Twiname has urged customers to protect their personal information as well as that of their organisations.
“The fact that people are more relaxed during this period, and obviously more socially active, criminal see this as an opportunity to commit particular crimes.”
