SAA workers urged to continue fight for a living wage

Employees are demanding an 8% wage hike while the employer is offering a 5.9% pay rise.

JOHANNESBURG - Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim has called on striking South African Airways (SAA) employees to continue fighting for living wages.

Jim was addressing workers outside the SAA head office in Kempton Park. Workers went on strike on Friday following failed wage talks.

The strike has seen international and local flights being cancelled.

But Jim has encouraged workers to not give up.

“We want them to come to the table and offer wages for workers. They must increase wages for workers. This is what we’re saying.”

Meanwhile, SAA spokesman Tlali Tlali told AFP the airline was losing R52 million per day due to flight cancellations.