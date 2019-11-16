SAA passengers urged to re-book or reroute flights as strike continues
Passengers were left stranded and frustrated after the airline was forced to ground all domestic and international flights after employees embarked on a strike.
JOHANNESBURG – Passengers at OR Tambo International Airport hoping to get to their destinations on Friday were left frustrated.
The airline was forced to ground all domestic and international flights after employees embarked on a strike.
The workers affiliated with National Union for Metalworkers of South Africa and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) are demanding an 8% salary increase.
The national carrier has urged affected passengers to re-book or re-route flights through their booking offices.
While only a hand full of employees were visible to assist queuing customers who had to rearrange their travel plans.
Many expressed their frustration towards the airlines failure to communicate its contingency plan.
A local flyer said, “We only booked for tonight here at the Holiday Inn, tomorrow we are homeless because of them.”
Another woman says she has contacted the offices, but has not been helped.
“Our flight was cancelled so we were to respond with the options and we do. We have tried to call South African Airways and nobody would answer the phone.”
While international flights are expected to resume on Sunday, routes flying across Africa will only recommence on Monday, which have left some travellers stranded.
A man who had planned to travel to Malawi says he wants answers.
“We came in this morning and we got a message from Malawi, and we want to hear from them because on Monday we have engagements in Malawi.”
Popular in Local
-
Luyanda Botha handed 3 life sentences for rape, murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana
-
Sars sacks chief legal officer Refiloe Mokoena with immediate effect
-
Foreign nationals plot next move after removals in Pretoria, Cape Town
-
Powerball Results: Friday, 15 November 2019
-
'How could you do this to your family?': Jesse Hess’s cousin in court for rape
-
As SAA loses R52m a day, workers to resume striking on Saturday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.