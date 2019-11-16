SAA passengers urged to re-book or reroute flights as strike continues

Passengers were left stranded and frustrated after the airline was forced to ground all domestic and international flights after employees embarked on a strike.

JOHANNESBURG – Passengers at OR Tambo International Airport hoping to get to their destinations on Friday were left frustrated.

The airline was forced to ground all domestic and international flights after employees embarked on a strike.

The workers affiliated with National Union for Metalworkers of South Africa and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) are demanding an 8% salary increase.

The national carrier has urged affected passengers to re-book or re-route flights through their booking offices.

While only a hand full of employees were visible to assist queuing customers who had to rearrange their travel plans.

Many expressed their frustration towards the airlines failure to communicate its contingency plan.

A local flyer said, “We only booked for tonight here at the Holiday Inn, tomorrow we are homeless because of them.”

Another woman says she has contacted the offices, but has not been helped.

“Our flight was cancelled so we were to respond with the options and we do. We have tried to call South African Airways and nobody would answer the phone.”

While international flights are expected to resume on Sunday, routes flying across Africa will only recommence on Monday, which have left some travellers stranded.

A man who had planned to travel to Malawi says he wants answers.

“We came in this morning and we got a message from Malawi, and we want to hear from them because on Monday we have engagements in Malawi.”