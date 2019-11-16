SAA and unions to meet with CCMA as strike enters second day

The CCMA will be a facilitate the meeting after talks between the two sides deadlocked as workers demand an 8% pay hike, while management is offering 5.9%.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Airways (SAA) management and striking unions will meet with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) on Saturday, in a bid to end the crippling strike.

The airline says it lost R52 million on Friday because of workers staying away from work, forcing it to cancel most of its operations.

Day two of picketing is expected to take place outside SAA headquarters.

The National Union for Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) say they will be going into the meeting with the hope to reach an agreement.

But they say they will not back down from their demands of an 8% salary increase, in-sourcing of workers and the halting of retrenchments at the state owned entity.

Sacca president Zazi Sibonyoni- Mugambi said, “It is important for us to be here. We were just showing them what we are capable of. Leadership will be going in there to talk about the increase.”

The meeting is expected to begin at 8am.

