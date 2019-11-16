View all in Latest
Go

No Gautrain services in Pretoria due to two-day maintenance work

Gautrain says a bus replacement service will operate between affected stations, for free, on Saturday and Sunday.

A Gautrain coach parked at the Midrand Depot. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Commuters have been advised that the Gautrain service will not be operating between Centurion, Pretoria and Hatfield on Saturday and Sunday.

The organisaition says there's maintenance on the lines planned for the two days.

Earlier this month power cuts left customers stranded resulting to the cancellation of trains.

Gautrain says a bus replacement service will operate between affected stations, for free, on Saturday and Sunday.

Timeline

