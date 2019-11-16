No Gautrain services in Pretoria due to two-day maintenance work
Gautrain says a bus replacement service will operate between affected stations, for free, on Saturday and Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG – Commuters have been advised that the Gautrain service will not be operating between Centurion, Pretoria and Hatfield on Saturday and Sunday.
The organisaition says there's maintenance on the lines planned for the two days.
Reminder: Due to planned maintenance works there will be no train service between Centurion, Pretoria & Hatfield on 16 – 17 November. A bus replacement service will operate between these stations, free of charge. pic.twitter.com/2o6qTBb7h5— Gautrain (@TheGautrain) November 15, 2019
Earlier this month power cuts left customers stranded resulting to the cancellation of trains.
