King Sigcawu's family to meet to discuss funeral arrangements

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

King Sigcawu's family to meet to discuss funeral arrangements

King Sigcawu died at the Nelson Mandela academic hospital in Mthatha on Thursday following ill health.

A screengrab of Mpendulo Sigcawu at his coronation as AmaXhosa king on 15 May 2015.
A screengrab of Mpendulo Sigcawu at his coronation as AmaXhosa king on 15 May 2015.
4 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The family of amaXhosa King Zwelonke Sigcawu is meeting on Saturday morning to discuss the funeral arrangements of the monarch who died at the Nelson Mandela academic hospital in Mthatha on Thursday following ill health.

Zwelonke, is the 12th king of the amaXhosa nation, he succeeded his father King Xolilizwe Sigcawu in 2005.

Family spokesperson Xhanti Sigcawu says they are also in discussion with the presidency about the type of funeral to be afforded for the King.

"The Presidency is busy looking at giving us an official or a state funeral. We don't know what category at which the Presidency will decide to give to the monarch."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA