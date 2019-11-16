King Sigcawu's family to meet to discuss funeral arrangements

King Sigcawu died at the Nelson Mandela academic hospital in Mthatha on Thursday following ill health.

JOHANNESBURG – The family of amaXhosa King Zwelonke Sigcawu is meeting on Saturday morning to discuss the funeral arrangements of the monarch who died at the Nelson Mandela academic hospital in Mthatha on Thursday following ill health.

Zwelonke, is the 12th king of the amaXhosa nation, he succeeded his father King Xolilizwe Sigcawu in 2005.

Family spokesperson Xhanti Sigcawu says they are also in discussion with the presidency about the type of funeral to be afforded for the King.

"The Presidency is busy looking at giving us an official or a state funeral. We don't know what category at which the Presidency will decide to give to the monarch."