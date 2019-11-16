Kevin Anderson to take on Lloyd Harris in exhibition match in Soweto

The World Number 92 revealed on Twitter his participation at Tennis South Africa's Rising Stars initiative which will take place at the Arthur Ashe Tennis Centre.

JOHANNESBURG - Kevin Anderson has announced his return to South African shores, with the tennis star due to take part in an exhibition match in early 2020.

The World Number 92 revealed on twitter his participation at Tennis South Africa's Rising Stars initiative which will take place at the Arthur Ashe Tennis Centre.

In the video, Anderson reveals that he will take on Lloyd Harris in the exhibition game, which will take place in February on a yet to be announced date.

“Lloyd is part of a new generation of players who are making a name for themselves on the ATP tour,” he said. “And for me there is no better way to support a new South African revolution than with a South African sporting showdown”.

It will be Anderson’s first appearance in his home country since winning the now defunct SA Open in 2011.