How they do it: The Nedbank Golf Challenge
Sport
EWN's goes behind the scenes to look at what goes into organizing the Nedbank Golf Challenge which takes place from 14 to 17 November 2019 at Sun City in the North West.
JOHANNESBURG – Ever wondered what it takes to pull off a spectacular event that draws thousands of revelers and requires elite organizing prowess such as the Nedbank Golf Challenge?
With 14km of shade cloth, 500,000 cable ties, 14 tons of pork ribs, the creation of more than 70,000 fans over tournament weekend, Eyewitness News goes behind-the-scenes to find out what goes into putting on ‘Africa’s Major’ – the Nedbank Golf Challenge.
The tournament is from 14 to 17 November 2019.
