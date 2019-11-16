View all in Latest
Happy ending: Cops rescue homeless mom, newborn baby

Officers escorting EMS staff in the area spotted a woman lying on the side of the road near the local day hospital.

Officers are seen with the newborn baby girl at the Mitchells Plain day hospital. Picture: Supplied.
Officers are seen with the newborn baby girl at the Mitchells Plain day hospital. Picture: Supplied.
12 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A homeless mother and her newborn baby got their happy ending thanks to the swift response of law enforcement officers in Cape Town.

Officers escorting EMS staff in the area spotted a woman lying on the side of the road near the local day hospital.

They discovered the woman had given birth. City of Cape Town law enforcement's Wayne Dyason explains: “The officers asked for assistance, but they realised that she needed to get to a hospital immediately as the umbilical cord was still attached. They ran to get a stretcher and placed her and the baby on it. They were taken to the maternity ward at the Mitchells Plain day hospital.”

Nurses confirmed the newly born baby girl and mother were in a good condition.

When it was revealed the young mother was homeless, a good Samaritan offered the pair a place to stay.

“The entire episode left officers feeling very happy because everything worked out for the baby and her mother.”

