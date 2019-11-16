Counterfeit goods worth close to R7m recovered by police in EC
A multi-disciplinary team swooped on the shop in Port Elizabeth, where authorities discovered various counterfeit products.
CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have recovered counterfeit goods worth about R7 million at a Port Elizabeth shop.
The discovery was made earlier this week after a tip-off.
A multi-disciplinary team swooped on the shop in Port Elizabeth, where authorities discovered various counterfeit products.
Thousands of bottles of perfume, including brands like Diesel, Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Polo and Coco Chanel, worth more than R6.95 million was seized.
Counterfeit clothing worth more than R170,000 - imitating brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma and K-Way - were also confiscated.
Police say all the seized items were handed over to brand representatives for further investigation.
The Home Affairs Department has verified both suspects are foreign nationals.
Popular in Local
-
Talks between unions, SAA stall after call for NTM to join talks
-
24 cops injured in clashes with foreign nationals in Pretoria
-
Powerball Results: Friday, 15 November 2019
-
Sabric warns banking customers to stay vigilant as festive season draws in
-
As talks with unions over strike begins, SAA losing R52m per day
-
Foreign nationals plot next move after removals in Pretoria, Cape Town
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.