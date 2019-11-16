Counterfeit goods worth close to R7m recovered by police in EC

A multi-disciplinary team swooped on the shop in Port Elizabeth, where authorities discovered various counterfeit products.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have recovered counterfeit goods worth about R7 million at a Port Elizabeth shop.

The discovery was made earlier this week after a tip-off.

A multi-disciplinary team swooped on the shop in Port Elizabeth, where authorities discovered various counterfeit products.

Thousands of bottles of perfume, including brands like Diesel, Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Polo and Coco Chanel, worth more than R6.95 million was seized.

Counterfeit clothing worth more than R170,000 - imitating brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma and K-Way - were also confiscated.

Police say all the seized items were handed over to brand representatives for further investigation.

The Home Affairs Department has verified both suspects are foreign nationals.