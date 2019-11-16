Charlize Theron won't ever 'compromise' for a man

-
Van Loggerenberg dismisses report on Sars rogue unit as ‘lies and a cover up’World
-
Untu warns vandalism will endanger commuters and cripple train serviceLocal
-
No Gautrain services in Pretoria due to two-day maintenance workLocal
-
King Sigcawu's family to meet to discuss funeral arrangementsLocal
-
How they do it: The Nedbank Golf ChallengeSport
-
SAA passengers urged to re-book or reroute flights as strike continuesLocal
-
Untu warns vandalism will endanger commuters and cripple train serviceLocal
-
No Gautrain services in Pretoria due to two-day maintenance workLocal
-
King Sigcawu's family to meet to discuss funeral arrangementsLocal
-
How they do it: The Nedbank Golf ChallengeSport
-
SAA passengers urged to re-book or reroute flights as strike continuesLocal
-
UN Refugee Agency to assist vulnerable foreign nationals in PretoriaLocal
Popular Topics
-
Mboweni: Wage bill debate must not demoralise state employeesPolitics
-
DA hoping to send strong message with by-election wins in WCPolitics
-
Sars warns that giving PP Zuma’s tax info could have dire consequencesPolitics
-
EFF questions Parliament celebrating 'lily-white' Bok RWC victoryPolitics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: We don't have to stay in past by not celebrating BoksOpinion
-
Zuma to Sars: Let Mkhwebane do her jobPolitics
-
ANALYSIS: SA must up its game and produce more teachersOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Fresh drive to close gaps on health issues facing women, girlsOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: We don't have to stay in past by not celebrating BoksOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: DA’s woes signify historical dilemma of SA’s liberalsOpinion
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Investment achievements need to be celebratedOpinion
-
OPINION: Open letter to Mbuyiseni NdloziOpinion
Popular Topics
-
South Africa's Telkom in talks about possible takeover of Cell CBusiness
-
Volkswagen says to invest 60bn euros by 2024 in future car modelsBusiness
-
SAA flights cancelled until MondayBusiness
-
Callard shows Saica videos of unguided Transnet contract negotiationsBusiness
-
Satawu: SAA being unreasonable and need to come to their sensesBusiness
-
Striking CT SAA workers want company to take grievances seriouslyBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Will.i.am blasts flight attendant as 'racist'Lifestyle
-
Joaquin Phoenix uncomfortable with violence in 'Joker'Lifestyle
-
Taylor Swift says heads of former label 'exercising tyrannical control' over herLifestyle
-
Oscar-winner Mo'Nique sues Netflix for pay discriminationLifestyle
-
Disney+ warns of outdated cultural depictions in classic filmsLifestyle
-
ACH quits WWE and brands company 'racist' as he denounces 'slave name'Lifestyle
-
Forest Whitaker launches young peacemaker initiative in Cape TownLocal
-
Alicia Keys to host Grammys 2020Lifestyle
-
Ballsy Boks follow Faf in strip-down for testicular cancerSport
-
Women strike for minimum wage in Spanish footballSport
-
Nadal sweats on semis spot at ATP Finals after beating TsitsipasSport
-
La Liga plans to take game to Miami halted by court decisionSport
-
Manchester City's appeal against financial probe thrown outSport
-
EWN Sport Fantasy Football: We're suffering from IBSSport
-
Bafana Bafana to be without Bongani Zungu for Sudan qualifierSport
Popular Topics
CARTOON: Grounded in Logic?
-
CARTOON: Big Push for Tutu!Sport
-
CARTOON: Ministry of Good SportsmanshipSport
-
CARTOON: On Top of the WorldSport
-
CARTOON: Tightrope TitoBusiness
-
CARTOON: Slaying the Dragon and St GeorgeSport
-
CARTOON: DA Road to RuinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Puppet GamesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Bright ExcusesBusiness
-
CARTOON: Heroes to ZerosLocal
- Sat
- 30°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 10°C
Charlize Theron won't ever 'compromise' for a man
Charlize Theron is not willing to 'compromise' anything in her life for a man.
LONDON – Charlize Theron has admitted she wants to find love again and be in a relationship but she won't ever "compromise" anything in her life to please a man.
The 44-year-old actress - who has admitted to being single for "a very long time" - does want to find love again and is open to dating but she won't ever change her personality or give up anything in her career to appease a man, something she did when she was younger.
Speaking to HELLO! magazine, she said: "I'd love to meet somebody and that is something I even think can happen.
I'm just not willing to compromise if something doesn't feel right. That's something that has definitely changed for me after I got to my forties. I think a huge part of my relationships in the past have been about me being hyper-aware that there was an element to me that was threatening to people."
"In my 20s I had the need to modulate myself, depending on the relationship. I remember a lot of times thinking, 'If I could just make myself smaller then this relationship would be perfect.' But the older I get the more I've come to realise that doing that is just not being true to me."
Charlize previously dated Sean Penn, whom she began romancing in late 2013 and they announced their engagement in December 2014, however, they eventually split around six months later in 2015.
Prior to Sean, the Bombshell star had a long-term relationship with actor Stuart Townsend, after they met of the set of the 2002 movie 'Trapped', before calling time on their romance in January 2010.
Rather change anything about herself, Charlize - who has two adopted children, August and Jackson - hopes that she will meet a man who loves her for who she is.
The Addams Family star added: "Ultimately, I'm hoping I'll meet someone who is thrilled by all of the things I have to offer, but I'm not willing to settle any more. I'm feeling very fulfilled and my life is too beautiful."
Timeline
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.