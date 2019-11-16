ABC Motsepe League side involved in accident after league match
In a post on Facebook, the club revealed that after their game against Ditlou FC at Groblersdale, their bus was involved in an accident on the R37.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo ABC Motsepe side Ndengeza FC has revealed the team was involved in an accident after their clash against Ditlou FC on Friday.
Giving an update on the players' health, the club said: "The entire team managed to escape the terrible fire that caught the bus on the scene. We confirm that everyone was rushed to the Polokwane Hospital this morning. They were reported to be okay and immediately discharged."
The club added that they would communicate the way forward on the team's activities after reporting to Safa Limpopo.
